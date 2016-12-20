Police looking for armed robber who held up two Fort Worth businesses

Police are searching for a man suspected in at least two business robberies in Fort Worth.
In each of the robberies the suspect used a small, black handgun to take money from cash advance loan businesses, according to police reports.
The suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple armed robberies in the north Texas area.
The suspect robbed the Advance America Store about 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
Police believe the same suspect also robbed the Cash Store in the 3200 block of Sycamore School Road about 10 a.m. on Nov. 16, a police report said. He was seen running to a black four-door car, police said.
The suspect is described as a light skinned African-American man between 25- and 30-years-old. He is between 5-feet 5-inches and 5-feet 8-inches tall, about 220 pounds and wearing a goatee.
The suspect was seen wearing a red ball cap and a light blue denim jacket during the Advance America robbery, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4383.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments