Police looking for armed robber who held up two Fort Worth businesses

0:58 Last day at Day Resource Center for the Homeless Pause

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

1:01 Santa goes swimming with the sharks at Sea Life Grapevine

0:59 Cowboys fans tailgate before Tampa Bay game

1:52 Buddy's BBQ carves out a market in Hurst

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

1:13 Cullen Davis on learning to forgive

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas