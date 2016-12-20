Evening recap: Cowboys Pro Bowlers; Planned Parenthood; Denton bar shooting

Here are the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas on Tuesday. Click on the links for more information on each one.
Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid
Texas officially kicked Planned Parenthood out of Medicaid, a move that could affect thousands of low-income women, the Texas Tribune reports.
The decision was more than a year in the making. Planned Parenthood had previously received $3.1 million in Medicaid funding, but those funds will end in 30 days, according to a document obtained by the Tribune.
Husband lawyers up
The investigation into the killings of a Fort Worth woman and her baby has stalled, police said, as the woman’s husband told detectives he needed to consult with his attorney before having further contact with investigators.
No arrests have been made in the case, nor have police named a suspect.
Craig Vandewege, the husband, met with homicide detectives for the second time Monday. He discovered his Shanna Vandewege, 36, and their 3-month-old son, Diederik, dead inside their home on Cactus Flower Drive last Thursday.
Former Denton Guyer player killed
Deandre Wilson, a former running back at Denton Guyer High School, was identified as the victim in a Denton bar shooting early Tuesday.
Hanyel Leon Gomez, 21, was arrested in the death of Wilson, 25, police said in a press release.
Joshua football player autopsy
An autopsy for a Joshua football player revealed he died of a head injury.
Aaron Singleton died Nov. 4 after complaining of a headache during a game a day earlier. He had walked to the team bench after taking a hit and suffered a seizure a few minutes later.
Five Cowboys to the Pro Bowl
Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were among the five Cowboys selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday. But here’s the catch: If they play in the game, that means the team won’t be playing in the Super Bowl.
The annual all-star game is squeezed between the Super Bowl and the conference championship games, so teams playing for the title don’t send players to the exhibition.
Offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin were the Cowboys’ other selections.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
