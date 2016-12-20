Autopsy: Joshua player died of football head injury

The mother of a Joshua High junior varsity football player who died Nov. 4 after complaining of a headache during a game a day earlier is still seeking answers about what happened.
Aaron Singleton, a sophomore, walked to the bench after taking a hit during the game in Cleburne and suffered a seizure a few minutes later.
“His brain was swollen when he went to the hospital,” said Cassondra Singleton, his mother. “We’re still kind of learning about the injury. We know it was a hard impact. But we don’t know if he was injured [previously] and we didn’t know, or what.
Aaron Singleton was placed on the ground and was tended to by athletic trainers before being taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth at 2:48 p.m. Nov. 4.
Joshua athletes and students are taking his death hard, Cassondra Singleton said.
“They are all asking why,” she said. “But they have to understand that this was an accident. They all know that this could have happened to anyone.”
Aaron’s uncle Jeremy Singleton said his nephew’s brain has been donated to the National Institutes of Health with the hope that something positive can emerge from this tragedy. Aaron, the middle child in a family of five boys, was also an organ and tissue donor, his mom said.
“He was a solid, good kid,” Jeremy Singleton said. “He worked hard in school, practiced hard, worked hard in choir, track, Boy Scouts, baseball, he was an honor student and active in church. Since the passing of his father 10 years ago from leukemia, he had been a role model in his family.”
The family is also working with the organization Practice Like Pros, which seeks to cut down on head injuries to young football players. Practice Like Pros advocates eliminating contact between players during high school football practices and eliminating all contact for football players in the ninth grade and younger, CEO Terry O’Neil said.
The Dartmouth University and Wisconsin high school football programs have already adopted Practice Like Pros guidelines, O’Neil said.
“The coaches and players love it,” O’Neil said. “They are a lot fresher and they are not beaten up on game days.”
The research into the issues surrounding head trauma among student athletes is just starting, said O’Neil, a former executive who produced football games on TV for 13 years.
“One of the things we are trying to find out is how many of these are occurring,” O’Neil said. “There is really no reporting system. We are doing our best to collect what data we can.”
Earlier this month, researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas launched a study designed to calculate the prevalence of brain injury in Texas high school sports, said Munro Cullum, professor of psychiatry, neurology and neurotherapeutics and neurological surgery at UT Southwestern.
Texas, which has the most high school student athletes in the United States at more than 800,000, will include player concussion cases reported by middle and high school athletic trainers in all University Interscholastic League-sanctioned athletic activities. It is the largest such study in the nation.
“We still have a lot to learn about this,” Cullum said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
To help the family
A gofundme account has been established to help the family offset medical expenses incurred during Aaron Singleton’s injury.
