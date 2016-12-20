Day shelter services for Fort Worth homeless move to new facility

Fifty-eight-year-old James Lee Thomas doesn’t have a home, but when he needs a place to shower or escape the cold, he has counted on the DRC, a day shelter in an old brick building on East Lancaster Avenue.
Now he can count on those same services at a new building nearby, True Worth Place.
“I think it will be great,” Thomas said last week on the day the old shelter closed. “It will be pretty good for us. God blessed us with a new building.”
The former Day Resource Center for the Homeless has served the needy since 1999.
A place like this, this is a break from the reality of the streets. It gives them hope.
Crystal Blake, volunteer at DRC
The new facility, about a block from the old one at 1513 E. Presidio St., is about 46,000 square feet with about 13,000 square feet set aside for a JPS health clinic, said James Petrovich, an associate professor of social work at TCU who is assisting with the project.
True Worth Place was built by the Fort Worth Foundation, which picked up a project long envisioned by the city and organizations that fight homelessness. The foundation did not disclose the construction cost.
Organizers planned to make the changes as seamless as possible.
The Lancaster Avenue center closed Wednesday. It served about 3,800 different homeless people a year, said Bruce Frankel, executive director for the DRC.
“This building is just falling down,” Frankel said, adding that they haven’t been able to use the top floor and have essentially kept the building together with “baling wire and duct tape.”
The red brick building owned by Union Gospel Mission was supposed to be a temporary solution when the center opened in 1999, Frankel said.
It’s been a labor of love.
Bruce Frankel, executive director for DRC
The DRC paid $1 a year for use of the old building, which is expected to be torn down soon.
Through the years the Day Resource Center for the Homeless evolved to include other services, including helping people find permanent housing. The name was changed to DRC to reflect the evolving program.
DRC has partnered with True Worth Place to continue offering homeless services, including a hospitality program called Room In the Inn. True Worth Place will replicate the basic services offered at the other building, including offering a mailing address and access to computers.
300 Average number of homeless people served per day by the former Day Resource Center shelter
“It’s a place to also get out of the cold and the heat,” Petrovich said.
Three staffers from the Lancaster Avenue building were hired by True Worth Place, Petrovich said. People were also invited to tours so they could learn about the building, which features an open architecture style.
“Everybody deserves a nice place to go,” Petrovich said.
