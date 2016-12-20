Grand jury to review case of Fort Worth mother accused of shooting sons

Police say a grand jury will decide if charges are sought against a woman who they say fatally shot two of her sons last week during a domestic dispute at the family’s south Fort Worth home.
Homicide Sgt. Joe Loughman said the mother has not been arrested in the case because there are issues of self-defense and defense of a third person.
“The two deceased and another sibling were having a verbal argument that was turning into a physical altercation,” Loughman said. “The mother intervened and she and the other sibling went into her bedroom. The two deceased forced their way into the bedroom and were shot by the mother.”
Casey-Don Wilson, 21, and Kaylin Wilson, 20, were pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after the shooting.
The shooting occurred just after noon Saturday at the family’s home in the 9000 block of Gainsborough Court. Police located the injured brothers in an upstairs master bedroom.
Casey-Don Wilson died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and Kaylin Wilson a gunshot wound to the chest, the Tarrant County medical examiner has ruled.
