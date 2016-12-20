Report: White Settlement student accused of making shooting threat

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video Pause

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

2:35 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute

0:16 Community leaders sleep out in the cold to draw attention to homeless youth

0:36 Dallas police seek information on pair who robbed 2 stores, killed an employee

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video