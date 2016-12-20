Report: White Settlement student accused of making shooting threat

Police have arrested a Brewer Middle School student accused of threatening to shoot his classmates, FOX 4 reports.
The threat, which included a picture of a gun and names of students, was made online Monday night, police said.
The arrested student, 14, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He faces a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat, according to Fox 4.
White Settlement students are still in school this week. The school district’s holiday break begins Friday.
