December 20, 2016 1:14 PM

Report: White Settlement student accused of making shooting threat

Police have arrested a Brewer Middle School student accused of threatening to shoot his classmates, FOX 4 reports.

The threat, which included a picture of a gun and names of students, was made online Monday night, police said.

The arrested student, 14, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He faces a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat, according to Fox 4.

White Settlement students are still in school this week. The school district’s holiday break begins Friday.

