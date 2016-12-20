Police: Investigation stalls in case of slain mom, baby, as husband lawyers up

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home Pause

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult

1:32 Mulch fire the length of a football field rages in Fort Worth

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:01 Santa goes swimming with the sharks at Sea Life Grapevine