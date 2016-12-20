Morning briefing: Fatal shooting, Berlin attack, sheriff found dead

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl Pause

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

1:13 Cullen Davis on learning to forgive

2:59 Cullen Davis on meeting with John Farr

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

2:37 Cullen Davis recalls the mansion murders

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive