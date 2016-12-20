Morning briefing: Fatal shooting, Berlin attack, sheriff found dead

— Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the world on Tuesday. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Truck rams into crowded German market
Twelve people are dead and over 50 are injured after truck plowed into a Christmas market packed with people in Berlin Monday night.
Germany’s top security official said initial evidence showed that the act appeared to be intentional. The White House spoke out against “what appears to have been a terrorist attack.”
Mom died trying to earn money for Christmas
An Arlington mother, April Vancleave, was trying to sell jewelry to raise money for her 6-year-old daughter’s Christmas present when she was shot and killed.
Vancleave arranged to meet the buyers at a Target but when they didn’t show, her and her husband drove back to their apartment. Her husband drove back to work and the suspects approached Vancleave and shot her.
Man fatally shot at Denton bar
When police arrived to the Library Bar in Denton around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, they found a deceased black male.
The suspect fled the scene but witnesses told police he was a Hispanic male who shot the victim after an altercation between them.
Anyone with information is asked to call Denton police.
Sheriff found dead inside home
Erath County Sheriff Tommy Bryant was found dead inside his home of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday night.
It was announced last week that Bryant was under investigation by the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement for allegedly cheating on his continuing education training.
Families of fallen Dallas officers can pay off homes
A huge donation was presented to the families of the fallen Dallas police officers, giving them enough money to pay off their mortgages or buy a home.
The Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation raised over $600,000 for this donation. The Dallas Morning News also reported that it will be announced Tuesday that over $10 million has been raised for the families of the Dallas officers.
