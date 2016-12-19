Evening recap: Texas seals it for Trump; Zeke helps Salvation Army; F-35 fun

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl Pause

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

1:30 Dallas Mavericks report with Dwain Price

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

5:16 A conversation on race and police relations with Dr. Keri Day

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

5:15 Dr. Michael Bell on race relations and police

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

2:10 Former President Bush and wife Laura visit Fort Worth school