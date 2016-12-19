Evening recap: Texas seals it for Trump; Zeke helps Salvation Army; F-35 fun

Here are the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas on Monday. Click on the links for more information about each one.
Texas puts Trump over the top
Not every Texas elector cast their ballot for Donald Trump on Monday — one voted for John Kasich, another for Ron Paul — but the 36 who did were enough to officially push the President-elect over the top.
The ceremony in Austin lasted nearly three hours, longer than most years, one woman was escorted out after an outburst.
But Monday ended weeks of drama that included threats against electors and declrations by two of them that they couldn’t support Trump.
Weatherford baby tests positive for meth
A young Weatherford couple faces charges of endangering a child after their bruised baby tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to an affidavit.
Child Protective Services is investigating the case and took the baby, a 10-week-old boy, into custody Nov. 4, a spokeswoman said.
Charges are expected to be filed against the parents, Tabitha Shannon, 18, and Roy Beauchamp, 21, who were arrested earlier this month.
Zeke helps the Salvation Army
You could probably guess that Ezekiel Elliott’s touchdown celebration into the big Salvation Army red kettle Sunday night drew plenty of publicity for the charity. With millions of television viewers watching, the celebration was worth $200,000 in ad revenue, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported.
By Monday afternoon, the benefit of that exposure was clear: In 14 hours after Elliott scored, online donors gave $182,000 — a 61 percent increase — to the Salvation Army, according to Rovell.
Salvation Army says it raised $182,000 (+61%) though online donations in first 14 hours after Ezekiel Elliott's TD red kettle jump.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 19, 2016
F-35 on Main Street
This week, Lockheed Martin has set up a full-scale model of the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet on Main Street in front of the Fort Worth Convention Center. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, visitors can climb into the cockpit for free.
The display is part of the run-up to the Armed Forces Bowl between Louisiana Tech and Navy on Friday afternoon at TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium. Check it out:
