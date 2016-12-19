Reckless drivers likely contributed to Denton crash that killed Aubrey man

A 27-year-old man died Sunday after crashing the car he was driving into oncoming traffic. Denton police say reckless driving from two other vehicles may have contributed to the crash.
Cameron Rice, 27, of Aubrey, died at 1:28 p.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
The crash occurred in the 9900 block of East University Drive.
Denton Police Officer Shane Kizer said drivers of a white Jeep Cherokee with a “Rough Country” window decal and a black Nissan Infinity G35 were driving recklessly, possibly racing, in the westbound lanes when Jeep made an unsafe lane change in front of a Cadillac driven by Rice.
Rice tried to take evasive action to avoid impact and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit two other vehicles.
Drivers of the two other vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Kizer said.
Kizer said police are seeking drivers of the Jeep Cherokee and Nissan Infinity for questioning. Anyone with information should call 940-349-7241.
