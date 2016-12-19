Weatherford baby tests positive for meth, parents face charges

A young Weatherford couple faces charges of endangering a child after their bruised baby tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to an affidavit.
The 10-week-old baby boy remains in the custody of officials with Child Protective Services.
“I can confirm that CPS is investigating and that the child was placed in CPS custody on Nov. 4,” CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said in an email. “The family has no CPS history.”
Charges are expected to be filed against Tabitha Shannon, 18, and Roy Beauchamp, 21, who were arrested earlier this month.
Hair follicles from the baby were collected last month after officials became suspicious when the infant was taken to a hospital for injuries. The samples were submitted to the U.S. Drug Testing Laboratories and the tests returned positive for the drugs, according to the affidavit obtained Monday by the Star-Telegram.
The investigation began Nov. 4 when Shannon arrived at a local hospital with the infant, who was suffering from bruises on his face and arms, the affidavit stated.
“The bruising was not consistent with the mother’s account of how the baby was injured,” Weatherford police Detective Brett Stagner wrote in the affidavit.
Shannon, who was accompanied by her attorney, told Stagner at the hospital that she was a stay-at-home mother and watched her son 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Her stepmother watched the baby just a couple of hours per week, according to the affidavit.
Shannon said the baby’s father, Beauchamp, worked and never watched their son alone.
CPS officials removed the baby from the custody of her parents last month because of ongoing concern for the safety and welfare of the infant, according to the affidavit. The baby was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth for treatment.
Weatheford police talked to Beauchamp’s mother and grandmother, who said he had been evicted from their homes in October and after cleaning up the rooms where he stayed, they found homemade bongs used to smoke marijuana.
Shannon’s mother told Stagner her daughter often sought advice on taking care of the baby, calling at least two to three times a week, according to the affidavit.
Shannon and Beauchamp were arrested Dec. 8 and were released a few days later after posting $25,000 bail each.
The couple could not be reached for comment.
Beauchamp and Shannon are expected to be charged with endangering a child/imminent danger with bodily injury, according to Parker County jail records.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments