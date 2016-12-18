One hospitalized Sunday after Forest Hill fire

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home Pause

1:17 No injuries reported in two-alarm Flower Mound house fire

1:00 Man tries to rob Fort Worth liquor store, gets turned down

1:28 North Richland Hills police create eerie 'Silent Night' video

1:32 Mulch fire the length of a football field rages in Fort Worth

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

0:34 Man dies in single-vehicle wreck on I-820

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium