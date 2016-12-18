One hospitalized Sunday after Forest Hill fire

A house fire in sent a man to Parkland Memorial Hospital early Sunday.
The man was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition, said Matt Zavadsky, MedStar spokesman.
The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Forest Hill Circle.
Forest Hill Fire Chief Randy Chapman said that upon arrival firefighters found a fire in one of the bedroom closets.
Chapman said firefighters pulled an unconscious man from the home who appeared to have suffered from smoke inhalation.
Two other people, who were outside when firefighters arrived, were taken to the hospital via ambulance as a precaution. He did not know their conditions.
The Tarrant County fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
