Fort Worth man sentenced to 10 years for stealing ambulance

A Fort Worth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing a MedStar ambulance at knifepoint last year, and then crashing it on a city street.
A Tarrant County jury found Kenneth Golightly, 31, guilty of aggravated robbery last week in the March 2015 holdup.
Initially, a MedStar ambulance ignored Golightly when he told them that he wanted the ambulance, but the Fort Worth man pulled a knife.
The robbery occurred about 1 a.m. on March 11, 2015 in the 1500 block of Hemphill Street near John Peter Smith Hospital.
The ambulance crew had just completed a call to the hospital and they were sitting in the ambulance, finishing some paperwork, a MedStar official has said.
Golightly walked up to them and drove the ambulance away after brandishing the knife. Crew members were not injured.
Golightly drove at speeds up to 70 mph on city streets in the hospital district before he crashed the vehicle through a fence in the 800 block of West Cannon Street, about a mile from the Fort Worth hospital, according to a video camera in the ambulance and police reports.
After crashing, Golightly fled on foot, but he was followed by a resident who directed patrol officers to his whereabouts and he was taken into custody.
The ambulance was totaled, and a police report estimated the value of the ambulance at $50,000.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
