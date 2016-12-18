Freezer temperatures hit North Texas, more cold days ahead

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home Pause

3:24 Highland Park Captures Fourth State Title in School History, 16-7 over Temple

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:42 What to do during a tornado

1:28 North Richland Hills police create eerie 'Silent Night' video

1:38 Korean War vet volunteers time at VA outpatient clinic in Fort Worth

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship