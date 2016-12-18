Freezer temperatures hit North Texas, more cold days ahead

Sandals and shorts were out Sunday morning, and gloves and heavy jackets were in for North Texans.
Wind chill readings were in single digits throughout North Texas Sunday as an Arctic front that came in Saturday afternoon arrived with cold temperatures and breezy north winds.
At 7 a.m., the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport was at 18 degrees with a wind chill reading of 2. Bitterly cold north winds ranged from 15 to 26 m.p.h.
“We will have the north winds for a couple of hours,” said meteorologist Jamie Gudmestad at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Sunday. “By Sunday evening, the winds should be down to 10 to 15 m.p.h.”
Other wind chill readings at 7 a.m. included Arlington, 1; Fort Worth Spinks, 0; Lancaster 3; Sherman, minus 1; Granbury, 4; and Denton, minus 5.
The coldest day on record in Dallas-Fort Worth wasw 8 below zero on Feb. 12, 1899. No. 2 is minus 2 on Jan. 31, 1949.
Presbyterian Night Shelter in Fort Worth had more than 650 homeless people stay overnight.
“We had room for more,” Toby Owen said Sunday in a telephone interview. Owen is the executive director of the shelter.
The high Sunday will probably not be above freezing.
MedStar implemented cold weather protocol, meaning response priorities are upgraded to patients in an outdoor area. MedStar ambulances responded to four exposure calls overnight, two people were taken to local hospitals, officials reported.
MedStar officials recommended residents dress in several layers of loose-fitting clothing, cover your face and mouth. Other recommendations included limiting time outdoors, not ignoring shivering and staying dry, and if you get wet, removing wet clothing immediately.
Frigid morning temperatures will continue on Monday and Tuesday. The low Monday should be about 16 degrees, and the morning temperature on Tuesday will be at 21.
The daytime high on Monday is predicted to be in the upper 30s, and it should be about 50 degrees for a high on Tuesday.
After Tuesday, North Texans get some warmer weather. Daytime high on Wednesday should be at 60 degrees
