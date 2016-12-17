Fort Worth homicide update: Necks of mother, infant son were cut

A mother and her infant son died after their necks were cut and their deaths have been ruled homicides, according to Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
The deaths of 3-month-old Diederick and Shanna Riddle Vandewege, 36, and her 3-month-old son, Diederick, remain under investigation, police said Saturday.
“At this time we have ruled no one out as a potential suspect,” a Fort Worth homicide supervisor said. “Also, we are not specifically looking at any one person as a suspect at this time.”
Fort Worth police went to the house in the 8500 block of Cactus Flower Drive in north Fort Worth after receiving a call from Saginaw police around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The caller said a man had come home and found a woman and child dead, said Officer Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth police spokesman.
Shanna Vandewege and her infant son were both found dead in their beds, according to the medical examiner.
Mark Riddle, Shanna Vandewege’s father, said his daughter worked as a registered nurse at an area hospital but was still on maternity leave.
He said the couple moved from Colorado to Fort Worth this year. He said his son-in-law, Craig Vandewege, who works at Costco, came to Fort Worth first to find a good home for his expectant wife.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
