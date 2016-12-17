Cold front arrives in DFW, single-digit wind chills expected Sunday morning

By now, smart shoppers should have all gifts bought, wrapped and under the Christmas tree. Procrastinators planning to head out Saturday evening or Sunday might want to shop online, though delivery deadlines are fast approaching.
An arctic front blew into North Texas Saturday afternoon, dropping temperatures more than 30 degrees from 12:30 to 4 p.m. — from 73 to 42 degrees — and promising to plunge the region into an overnight deep freeze.
Winds should pick up about 6 p.m. — with gusts up to 40 mph — and stick around through Sunday morning as temperatures dip to about 20 degrees, said Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“The wind chill will be in the single digits, between 5 and 10 degrees, Sunday morning and again on Monday,” Stalley said.
Monday morning’s forecasted low is 17 degrees, which would be the coldest temperature since it was 16 in January 2015.
Luckily, no precipitation is in the forecast.
And yes, while conditions are bitterly cold, consider these bone-rattling numbers:
28 below zero, Sunday morning’s expected low in Bismark, N.D., with snow.
40 below zero, Sunday morning’s projected wind chill in Brainerd, Minn., (of Fargo and Paul Bunyan fame), where overnight temperatures could dip to minus 26.
3 degrees, expected temperature at kickoff for Sunday’s NFL game at Chicago, between the Bears and Packers, with blustery winds and footballs hard as rocks.
47 below zero, Sunday’s likely high in Verkhoyanks, Russia. Very little wind, though, so it will only feel like 47 below.
8 below zero, the coldest day on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, on Feb. 12, 1899. No. 2 is minus 2, on Jan. 31, 1949.
Brrr, sir.
Lee Williams: 817-390-7840, @leewatson
