Police investigating shooting in south Fort Worth

Police are investigating a shooting in south Fort Worth Saturday.
Officers responded to the 9000 block of Gainsborough Court just after noon Saturday after a 911 caller reported a shooting.
A domestic fight may have initiated the incident, according to an initial report.
A witness on scene who did not want to give his name said two people were shot and taken to a nearby hospital.
According to emergency medical personnel, two men in critical condition were taken from that address to John Peter Smith Hospital.
A neighbor across the street said a woman and her four sons have lived in the house for more than 10 years.
Officers arrived on scene with their guns drawn, shouting for the woman to exit the home, the neighbor said.
She said she heard some arguing earlier this morning but doesn't know what caused the shooting.
According to multiple witnesses on scene, two of the sons were shot, but it is unknown who shot them.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
