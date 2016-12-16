A Fort Worth repeat offender gets life in prison on murder conviction

Jurors sent a habitual criminal with multiple convictions on his record to prison for life for the murder of a 24-year-old man.
William S. Brown, 29, was arrested in July 2015 at a home in Detroit on a murder warrant in connection with the fatal shooting of Andre Fobbs.
The jury decided on a life sentence for Brown on Monday, according to court records. The jury was seated and sworn on Dec. 6 in State District Judge Elizabeth Beach’s courtroom. Ashlea Deener and Kevin Boneberg, Tarrant County prosecutors, presented the state’s case.
Homicide Sgt. Joe Loughman said at the time that police believe an argument over drugs led to the shooting on July 10, 2015, inside Fobbs' home in the 1700 block of San Rafael Street in Fort Worth.
He said that the two men knew each other from the neighborhood and that there were witnesses inside and outside the house when the shooting occurred.
Fobbs died at a Fort Worth hospital from gunshot wounds to the chest and neck.
Loughman said police received information that Brown fled to Michigan. He said that fugitive officers coordinated with the U.S. marshal's office there and that Brown was arrested without incident.
Tarrant County court records show that Brown has convictions for assault with bodily injury, marijuana possession, evading arrest and burglary.
This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
