Evening recap: Mother, baby found dead; TAD software problems; Cowboys ratings

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home Pause

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:00 Man tries to rob Fort Worth liquor store, gets turned down

1:28 North Richland Hills police create eerie 'Silent Night' video

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

0:56 Fort Worth police replace stolen A/C unit

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive