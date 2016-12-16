Evening recap: Mother, baby found dead; TAD software problems; Cowboys ratings

Here are the top stories from around Fort Worth on Friday. Click on the links for more information about each one.
Mother, baby found dead in north Fort Worth
Police are investigating the death of a mother and her infant son in far north Fort Worth. Shanna Riddle Vandewege, 36, and Diederik Vandewege, who was born in September, were found Thursday night in their home on Cactus Flower Drive.
On Friday afternoon, the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office ruled the baby’s death a homicide, caused by an “incised wound of neck” or cut neck.
A ruling had not yet bene made on the cause and manner of the mother’s death.
Her father, Mark Riddle, told the Star-Telegram that she suffered three miscarriages before she and her husband, Craig Vandewege, had Diederik.
Arlington homicide update
A woman killed in Arlington on Thursday had been trying to sell jewelry for Christmas money, police said Friday.
The woman, whose name has not been released, and her husband had arranged to meet potential buyers of the jewelry at a Target store off South Cooper Street. The buyers didn’t show, police said, so her husband drove her home.
After the husband pulled away to return to work, suspects confronted the woman and fatally shot her, witnesses told police. Investigators believe the buyers who didn’t show up at the Target store followed the woman home.
TAD software problems
The Tarrant Appraisal District did not clearly outline business and technical requirements for new computer software, and then did not adequately test it before flipping the switch for a mass appraisal of property, according to an audit released Friday.
As a result, more than two years after going live with the troubled Aumentum software that TAD agreed to buy five years ago, there were about 50 “broad” requirements still unfulfilled as of October, according to a report to TAD’s executive board by the Weaver and Tidwell accounting firm.
Cowboys and TV: A match made in NFL heaven
The Cowboys, to no surprise, are a TV ratings hit this season. Five of the top six most-watched NFL games this year have involved the Cowboys, according to Sports Media Watch. So if you wondered why the Cowboys play in primetime (again) Sunday night, that’s one reason why.
Unsuccessful robber
This man, police say tried to rob a liquor store in east Fort Worth...and got turned down.
The surveillance video here shows what happened:
