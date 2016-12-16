Fort Worth

Man shoots himself in leg after rear-ending off-duty Fort Worth cop

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

A man was attempting to get away after rear-ending an off-duty officer’s vehicle when he accidentally shot himself in the leg Thursday night.

An off-duty Fort Worth officer was driving in his personal vehicle around 10:20 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle was rear-ended. The other driver fled and the officer followed.

The other driver got out of his vehicle near the 3700 block of Tancross St. and accidentally shot himself in the leg while attempting to get away on foot, police said.

The officer did not return fire and was not injured.

Police said they took the man into custody and recovered the weapon.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547

Fort Worth

