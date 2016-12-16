Woman, baby found dead in north Fort Worth home

A woman and an infant were found dead at a home in north Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.
The medical examiner’s website shows that Shanna Vandewege, 36, died about 9:50 p.m. Thursday in a bed in a home in the 8500 block of Cactus Flower Drive. Diederik Vandewege, three months old, died at the same time, also in bed.
No cause or manner of death were listed on the medical examiner’s site.
Four crime scene vans and three patrol cars were at the home early Monday.
Fort Worth police spokesman Officer Daniel Segura said via email that Fort Worth police received a call from Saginaw police around 9:30 p.m. saying a man came home to the house on Cactus Flower Drive and found a woman and child dead.
The Fort Worth police homicide unit is leading the investigation, Segura said.
Neighbors Brad Daluz, 34, who lives across the street, and Brianna Ayala, 18, who lives down the street, said the neighborhood is safe and friendly.
Ayala said she noticed the commotion last night when she left to get food around 10:30 p.m.
"They [the police] didn't come blazing in,” she said. “They were quiet; that's what made me think something had already happened."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Comments