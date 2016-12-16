Morning briefing: Arctic blast, TEX Rail grant, Arlington homicide

— Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the nation on Friday. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Temperatures in the 70s today...20s tomorrow?
North Texas is expected to see a 45-degree plummet in temperatures from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service said that Tarrant County wind chills could dip into the single digits Sunday morning while some parts of Texas may reach zero.
Arctic cold front moves through late tomorrow. Temps plunge into the teens and 20s by early Sun morning. Wind chills near 0. #txwx pic.twitter.com/9SZGaEs5WF— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 16, 2016
The high for Friday is 71 with a low of 58 and Saturday’s high is 65 with a low of 20.
Police searching for homicide suspect
A woman was fatally shot after what police believe to have been an attempted robbery at an apartment complex in Arlington.
Arlington police have two persons of interest on surveillance video and are asking for the public’s help to identify them.
Watch the surveillance video here.
$499 million grant sets TEX Rail on track
The federal government has agreed to fund $499.34 million which will be spent on the TEX Rail project over the next few years.
The proposed rail line would be a 27-mile line connecting downtown Fort Worth to Grapevine and Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, a project that will in total cost $1.034 billion.
Sales taxes in Fort Worth and Grapevine along with help from DFW Airport has contributed local money to go toward the remaining cost of the project.
Kidnapping suspect indicted
The ex-boyfriend of missing Fort Worth woman, Typhenie Johnson, has been indicted on a charge of aggravated kidnapping and is accused of kidnapping her with intent to kill her.
Christopher Revill, 33, is also accused of attempting to “alter or destroy or conceal” her body after she died.
The charge Revill faces is a first-degree felony that is punishable from five yeart to 99 year or life in prison along with a $10,000 fine.
Holiday warnings
The Fort Worth Fire Department demonstrated the importance of caring for live Christmas trees by showing how fast they can catch fire and engulf an entire room in flames.
The best way to prevent a Christmas tree fire is to water it daily and get rid of them quickly.
The Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Public Safety are encouraging drivers to be patient and aware this holiday season to help make the roads more safe. Dec. 6 through Dec. 13 was one of the most deadly weeks on Tarrant County roads this year, taking the life of nine victims.
