Morning briefing: Arctic blast, TEX Rail grant, Arlington homicide

1:43 After Aledo opens its doors to grieving Iraan, the title game awaits Pause

1:28 North Richland Hills police create eerie 'Silent Night' video

4:51 Art and Soul: Artist who lost her life's work in Texas flood returns to Main St.

0:16 Wind precedes a drop in temperatures to more seasonal chill

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

0:34 Man dies in single-vehicle wreck on I-820

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:03 Fort Worth's homeless find shelter from the cold

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive