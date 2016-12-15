‘Sparking’ e-cigarette battery forces flight from D/FW to be diverted

An American Airlines flight from Dallas/Fort Worth Airport was diverted to Little Rock on Thursday afternoon after a passenger’s e-cigarette “malfunctioned,” the airline said in a statement.
The plane, which was bound for Indianapolis and carrying 137 passengers, landed safely at the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock at 1:50 p.m, the airline said. No passengers were injured.
Gina Wood, a passenger on the flight, said the incident happened when another passenger’s e-cigarette battery pack began “smoking and sparking.”
Flight attendants put the battery pack in the first-class lavatory and used a fire extinguisher several times, Wood said. The flight landed in Little Rock about 30 minutes after the smoking battery pack was noticed.
American Airlines has reported the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration, according to its statement.
The airline was sending a replacement plane to Little Rock to fly the passengers to Indianapolis.
E-cigarettes are allowed in carry-on baggage on American Airlines flights. Lithium ion batteries, which some e-cigarettes use, are also allowed in carry-on items but are prohibited from being used on board.
