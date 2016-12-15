‘Sparking’ e-cigarette battery forces flight from D/FW to be diverted

2:48 A dry Christmas tree can torch your house in seconds Pause

1:28 North Richland Hills police create eerie 'Silent Night' video

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive