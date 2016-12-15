Godley police waiving citations, requesting toy donations instead

Get a ticket in Godley? It’ll cost you, but not in cash. The police department near Fort Worth is waiving citations for minor traffic violations in the hopes of collecting more toys for underprivileged children.
The Godley Police Department is issuing holiday citations to drivers who were pulled over for minor violations, according to its post on Facebook. The tickets state that the driver’s citation is waived “in hopes that you will drop off an unwrapped toy to our Police Department.”
The “Tickets for Tots” drive collects toys for underprivileged children in the area. Officers will deliver them on Christmas Eve.
Godley Police chief Jason Jordan told The Huffington Post on Wednesday that the department has received about 150 gifts, plus financial donations for more toys.
“I decided to do this because we have many families in our community and surrounding county that are financially unable to purchase gifts for their children or would have to choose to pay bills or to buy gifts,” Jordan said.
Drivers who receive the warning and request for donations are not required to donate.
You can donate to the drive even if you don’t get pulled over, at the police station, 200 W. Railroad St. in Godley.
