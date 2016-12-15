Get ready for wind chills near zero for some parts of North Texas

North Texas will see dangerous wind chills this weekend as a strong cold front is expected to cause a 45-degree drop between midday Saturday and Sunday morning.
Wind chills are expected to be near 7 degrees in Tarrant County on Sunday morning while some areas near the Red River could feel like zero. Winds will be blowing 20-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
“You’re not going to want to be outside,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dennis Cain. “You start talking frostbite within 10-15 minutes tops.”
Anyone wanting to see snow will likely need to travel north of Dallas-Fort Worth.
“It’s looking less likely,” Cain said. “The places that are more likely to see it are from Denton County northward. You’re more likely to see snow as you head into Oklahoma.”
Before the cold air arrives, DFW residents will be subject to a roller-coaster ride. Thursday’s high will only be in the 40s, while Friday’s will soar into the 70s.
But that’s just a prelude for the next round of arctic air.
“I would call it a refrigerator-door front,” Cain said. “It will just feel like a refrigerator door when the cold, dense air just hits you.”
