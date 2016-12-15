Fort Worth partners with Waze app for a better commute

The city of Fort Worth will partner with Waze, a real-time traffic and navigation app, in an effort to improve commute times.
The partnership is a part of the Connected Citizens Program, which provides data and helps drivers find alternate routes around road closures, traffic jams or accidents, a city news release said.
The goal is to get Waze-reported data to the city in order to address incidents faster, whether they involve a five-car pile-up or a pothole, according to Waze.com.
The app relies mainly on Wazers, who provide real-time notifications on accidents, heavy traffic, stalled vehicles, bad weather, objects in the road and more. More than 500,000 active users in the Dallas-Fort Worth area drive over 114 million miles each month. These Wazers contribute more than 650,000 alerts every month , notifying other Wazers on the app of slow-downs, said company spokeswoman Meghan Kelleher.
Kelleher said that Fort Worth was interested after seeing Waze’s partnership with Genesis Pulse, an emergency software provider in the area that uses Waze data to fuel emergency call centers in the area.
Genesis Pulse analyzed Waze’s data and determined that 70 percent of the time crashes were reported on the app before the incident was called into 911.
As part of the agreement, the city will provide Waze with data on construction, crashes and road closures, allowing the app to update users on real-time road conditions.
