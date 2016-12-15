Morning briefing: State title games, Iraan in Aledo, Corpus water

— Here are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the nation on Thursday. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Water contamination in Corpus
An unknown chemical may have contaminated the water in Corpus Christi, the city said as it urged its residents not to drink or use tap water.
Residents fled to area stores to stock up on bottled water until the tap water quality tests safe, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.
Classes at Corpus Christi school district were canceled Thursday due to the concern.
State title games begin
Texas high school football state championship games began Wednesday with the six-man match-ups and will continue Thursday into the weekend at AT&T Stadium.
Starting with the smallest schools and ending with the largest there will be four games Thursday, three on Friday and three on Saturday. A daily entry fee of $15 will grant access to all games that day.
Aledo opens doors to Iraan
Two teams heading to their respective state championship games this week came together Wednesday when the Aledo Bearcats welcomed the Iraan Braves into their practice facility.
The Iraan cheerleaders were traveling back from a playoff game on Dec. 2 when a tragic bus crash took the life of one of their sponsors and injured six of the girls.
Iraan will play for their state title and a storybook ending to an emotional season Thursday at 10 a.m. in Arlington.
Pistons hand Mavs another loss
After an offensive showdown on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks can’t break 90 points Wednesday, falling to the Detroit Pistons 95-85 at home.
The Mavs were leading the Pistons with 3:20 remaining the third quarter but were eventually outscored falling to 6-19 on the season.
The Mavs will travel to Utah to play the Jazz Thursday night at 9:30, follow @dwainprice for all Mavs updates.
