Ranger man, 59, arrested in 1987 Weatherford murder of college student

Police arrested a 59-year-old Ranger man Wednesday morning in connection with the 1987 murder of a Willow Park woman.
Ricky Lee Adkins was arrested by Weatherford police on a capital murder warrant at his home in Ranger, west of Weatherford. Texas Rangers assisted in the arrest, according to a news release.
Wendy Robinson, 19, was last seen on July 8, 1987, at the east end of Lake Weatherford before her body was found a few days later several miles away. Robinson, a graduate of Weatherford High School, died from blunt force trauma to her head, according to Star-Telegram archives.
However, the case is far from over.
“This is a piece to the puzzle,” said Weatherford police Sgt. Jason Hayes. “We are still very much looking for other individuals that are involved with this. We firmly believe there are additional witnesses and potential for more suspects.”
Hayes said he could not comment on how they linked Adkins to the case.
The news release says the case went cold over the last 29 years, though detectives followed up leads and tips along the way.
In January, detectives and investigators reviewed it closely “to bring a fresh set of eyes and theories.” They created a “new strategy based off old leads,” the news release says, and with the help of the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Secret Service, identified Adkins as a suspect.
While still ongoing, the case was presented to a grand jury on Dec. 1 and Adkins was indicted.
Adkins is a registered sex offender, according to the DPS sex offender registry. He was booked into Parker County Jail on Wednesday with no bond listed.
The news release said the case is still ongoing and there may be more people involved or others who have more information related to the case. If you do, call Weatherford police at 817-598-4300.
Parker County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any additional person/persons responsible for Robinson’s death, the news release said. To be eligible for the cash reward, the tip must be submitted by calling 817-599-5555 or online at www.pccs.tips. Anyone contacting Crime Stoppers with information will remain anonymous.
Staff writer Lance Winter contributed to this report.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
