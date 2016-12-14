Will arctic blast bring snow to DFW this weekend?

Another arctic front will roll into North Texas this weekend, dropping temperatures into the low 20s and bringing a slight chance of snow to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
After a brief warmup where temperatures will reach the 70s on Friday, temperatures will plunge into the low 20s by Saturday night.
There could even be a snowflake or two late Saturday or early Sunday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Northwest of Fort Worth, some areas could see nearly an inch of snow. Wind chills Sunday morning will likely be around 8 or 9 degrees with wind gusts as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“That’s our thinking right now,” said National Weather meteorologist Dennis Cain. “I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw a flurry or two in the DFW area but areas from Wise County to the northwest could see more. On Sunday, it looks like the DFW area will be the dividing line where some areas won’t get above freezing on Sunday.”
An Arctic cold front arrives on Saturday, along with a chance for some light #snow... #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/vsV4L2Iqj3— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 14, 2016
Monday morning will be frigid as well with a low around 19 degrees, by far the coldest temperature of 2016. It was 24 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Dec. 8, which is the coldest day this year, ahead of 27 degrees on Jan. 18 and 23.
The weather should remain cold leading up to Christmas, and there could be some wintry weather next week.
Another blast of arctic air could arrive mid-week and there could be more precipitation with this one. Not all of the forecast models are in agreement but it’s worth watching for those hitting the road ahead of Christmas.
19 degrees the predicted low temperature Monday morning for Dallas-Fort Worth, the coldest day of the year.
“It’s still a week away but we’re looking at about the equivalent of an inch of rain the middle of next week,” Cain said. “We’re going to be close on that one.”
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments