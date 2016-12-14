Morning briefing: Alan Thicke, accidental hanging, Charlie Brown

— Below are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the nation on Wednesday. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Actor Alan Thicke dies at 69
The Canadian-born actor and entertainer, Alan Thicke, died Tuesday in Los Angeles.
A publicist for Thicke’s son, singer Robin Thicke, said the 69-year-old died of a heart attack. He is survived by his wife and three sons.
The actor is best known for his role as dad in the beloved 80s sitcom “Growing Pains” which aired from 1985 to 1992.
‘Affluenza’ dad’s trial continues
Fred Couch, 51, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning to the accusation that he impersonated an officer two years ago.
According to witness testimony, Couch was wearing a Lakeside police badge when North Richland Hills police encountered him on a disturbance call in 2014. Witnesses told the jury that he presented himself as a Lakeside reserve officer that day.
Couch is the father of “affluenza” teen, Ethan Couch, who killed four people in a drunken-driving crash in 2013. Fred is on trial for a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 180 days in county jail and a $2,000 fine.
The trial continues Wednesday, follow @mingoramirezjr for updates.
Cleburne boy’s death ruled accidental hanging
A window blinds cord is said to have played a part in the death of a 3-year-old Cleburne boy, WFAA reported.
Heath Bullard died Saturday of an accidental hanging, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Charlie Brown Christmas poster can’t come back
Killeen school district ruled Tuesday to not allow the return of a Charlie Brown-themed Christmas poster at a middle school, according to KWTX.
The poster was put up by a staff member on the front door of the nurse’s office and featured one of the “Peanuts” characters quoting a Bible verse, which is what led the school principal to ask for its removal.
A staff member was forced to take her Charlie Brown Christmas poster down in @KilleenISD_. Tell @KilleenISD_ to #ProtectChristmas! #txlege pic.twitter.com/DPzND0k1dy— Texas Values (@txvalues) December 13, 2016
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton weighed in on the issue on Facebook saying that he called the district asking them to reverse their “unlawful decision.”
Despite his attempt, the school district voted to keep the poster removed from Patterson Middle School, saying that “employees are not permitted to impose their personal beliefs on students,” KWTX reported.
