Father of ‘affluenza’ teen pleads not guilty to impersonation charge

The father of “affluenza teen” Ethan Couch entered a not guilty plea Tuesday at his trial on a charge of impersonating a police officer stemming from an incident in North Richland Hills two years ago.
Fred Couch, 51, faces a Class B misdemeanor in the case, punishable by up to 180 days in the county jail and/or a $2,000 fine. A six-person jury was selected Monday afternoon, and testimony was expected to begin Tuesday morning.
Fred Couch repeatedly told North Richland Hills patrol officers that he was a reserve officer with the Lakeside Police Department and he displayed what appeared to be a police badge and ID, North Richland Hills police said Tuesday.
But investigators later determined that he was not a reserve officer at Lakeside and he has never been a licensed police officer in Texas, said North Richland Hills investigator Keith Bauman in a news release
The incident began when North Richland Hills patrol officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence at 1:17 a.m. on July 28, 2014 in the 4400 block of Mackey Drive in North Richland Hills.
“When officers arrived, he was there,” Bauman said in the news release. “Officers didn’t know if he was a witness or what, but he had been in the area.”
As officers investigated, Couch stated he was a reserve officer in Lakeside near Lake Worth, about 15 miles west of North Richland Hills.
After completing the call on Mackey Drive, officers re-contacted Couch at the scene and he talked to them about the Lakeside Police Department and told them that he had his “police stuff” in his truck.
Couch reached into his pickup, took out his wallet and displayed what appeared to be a police badge and an identification card, suggesting that he was a police officer.
Officers soon allowed Couch and everyone to leave the scene, North Richland Hills police said.
Detectives continued to investigate and determined that he wasn’t a reserve officer in Lakeside.
It was in Lakeside where, on Feb. 19, 2013, police found Ethan Couch with a 12-ounce can of beer and a 1.75-liter bottle of vodka. A Lakeside officer gave Ethan Couch two citations — one for being a minor in possession of alcohol, the other for consuming alcohol as a minor, according to previous news reports.
In March 2013, Ethan Couch pleaded no contest in both cases and received a probated sentence. As terms of his probation, Ethan Couch agreed to take an alcohol awareness class and participate in 12 hours of community service, to be completed by June 19, 2013.
But about 11:45 p.m. June 15, 2013, Ethan Couch was driving drunk when he caused the crash in the 1500 block of Burleson Retta Road in south Tarrant County, killing Breanna Mitchell, 24; Hollie Boyles, 52, and her daughter Shelby, 21; and Brian Jennings, 41.
Ethan Couch and his family have made national news the last three years.
After the fatal drunken driving crash, a psychologist testified at trial that Ethan Couch had “affluenza,” meaning he didn’t know right from wrong because of his wealthy upbringing. A juvenile judge sentenced the teen to 10 years of probation.
Then, last December, a video surfaced showing what appeared to be Couch at a beer pong party. The teen skipped his next probation appointment and fled to Mexico with his mother, Tonya Couch.
The two were arrested a few weeks later in the resort town of Puerto Vallarta and returned to Texas.
Ethan Couch has remained in custody, serving four 180-day stints in the Tarrant County jail as a new condition of his probation.
Tonya Couch, 49, faces two felonies in her son’s flight to Mexico — money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a felon. She has been free on bond since January.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
