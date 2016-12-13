Morning briefing: Fog, Trump’s Cabinet, Fred Couch, Mavs win

— Below are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth, Texas and the nation Tuesday morning. Click on the links for more details on each one.
North Texans wake up to dense fog
Fog lingering in North Texas made it hard to see during the morning commute with visibility of a quarter-mile to less than 100 feet, the National Weather Service said.
A dense fog advisory is in effect in most North Texas counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday but may need to be extended, Meteorologist Jennifer Dunn said.
Fog hovers over downtown Fort Worth early this morning #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Gvr3yaA5qy— Tom Uhler (@tomuh) December 13, 2016
A cold front moving in this morning along with a breeze will help to alleviate the fog, Dunn said. Highs should be in the mid-50s Tuesday.
One dead in Loop 820 crash
A Fort Worth man died in a crash around 11 p.m. Monday.
Police responded to the single-vehicle accident at the 5600 block of east Loop 820 southbound where the victim, 25-year-old Reynard Moore, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Father of ‘affluenza teen’ goes to trial
Fred Couch, 51, is accused of impersonating a police officer in North Richland Hills in 2014 and faces a Class B misdemeanor.
Couch is the father of Ethan Couch, who killed four people in a drunken driving crash in 2013.
Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday morning, follow @mingoramirezjr for updates.
Exxon CEO named as Trump’s secretary of state
The CEO of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, has been named by president-elect Donald Trump as his secretary of state Tuesday morning.
I have chosen one of the truly great business leaders of the world, Rex Tillerson, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, to be Secretary of State.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2016
Trump said in a tweet Tuesday that what he likes best about Tillerson is his “ vast experience at dealing successfully with all types of foreign governments.”
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry visited Trump Tower Monday and is reported to be the frontrunner for energy secretary but the president-elect has not confirmed his nomination as of Tuesday morning.
Mavs blowout the Nuggets 112-92
The Dallas Mavericks offense exploded Monday, shooting a season-high 58.4 percent from the field and beating the Denver Nuggets 112-92.
The Mavs entered the game dead last in the NBA in points per game at 92.7 but had 92 points by the end of the third quarter Monday night.
The Mavs (6-18) will face the Detroit Pistons (13-13) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Dallas.
