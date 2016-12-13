Dense fog in North Texas to linger into mid-morning

The dense morning fog North Texans woke up to will likely linger for a few extra hours Tuesday.
A dense fog advisory is in effect for almost all North Texas counties until 10 a.m. but that may need to be extended, said Jennifer Dunn, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Visibility in most areas is at a quarter-mile and in some areas even less than 100 feet.
“Drivers need to be cautious, careful and slow down where they can,” Dunn said.
A cold front arriving this morning along with a breeze will help to alleviate the fog, Dunn said.
As the fog lifts, it will be cloudy but there may be a break for sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.
DFW Airport is experiencing some delays early Tuesday but the fog is mostly impacting arriving flights, Lynn Lunsford, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments