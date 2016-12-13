Overnight rollover crash leaves one dead in Fort Worth

A Fort Worth man is dead after an overnight rollover crash in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police responded to the single-vehicle accident just after 11 p.m. Monday at the 5600 block of east Loop 820 southbound, said police spokesman Officer Daniel Segura.
Both sides of the freeway were shut down for several hours while police investigated, but reopened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Segura said.
The victim, Reynard Moore, 25, of Fort Worth was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
