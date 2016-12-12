Trump vs. F-35, ‘Uber for 911,’ new Tom Thumb: Evening recap

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother Pause

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

0:32 'Affluenza' mom Tonya Couch released from jail

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult

1:21 FWISD kicking off new school year

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

0:25 Shots fired from burning house on Haltom Road

0:37 Caylin Moore's reaction to becoming a Rhodes Scholar finalist