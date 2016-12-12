Trump vs. F-35, ‘Uber for 911,’ new Tom Thumb: Evening recap

Below are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas on Monday. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Trump criticizes F-35 program
President-elect Donald Trump took a shot at the Fort Worth-based F-35 program Monday morning, tweeting that the costs of producing the fighter jet are “out of control.”
The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016
Any cutback on the Lockheed Martin program could have a big impact in Fort Worth, where the defense contractor employs 14,000 workers at its aeronautics complex. Read more about that here.
Trump’s tweet alone had an effect Monday — shares of Lockheed Martin (ticker: LMT) fell $6.42, or 2.5 percent, to $253.11, after falling as much as 5 percent.
Rick Perry visits Trump Tower
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, believed to be a front-runner for energy secretary under Trump, visited the President-elect’s New York headquarters Monday.
Perry, as you might remember, forgot to name the Energy Department during a presidential debate in 2011 as one of the three federal agencies he planned to eliminate as president.
Dallas-based former U.S. Rep. Allen West, another candidate for a role under Trump, also was in New York on Monday.
‘Uber for 911’ in Keller
The City of Keller is launching the SirenGPS mobile app this week, which should give dispatchers and emergency responders a more accurate location for emergency calls.
Officials are describing this as an “Uber for 911.”
“The reality is Uber could find you faster and easier than traditional 911 because they use an app-based product with GPS technology, and that’s a huge problem when more than 80 percent of our calls are now coming from cellphones,” regional dispatch manager Warren Dudley said.
Here’s how it works.
Bye, Texas...sort of
The massive state of Texas symbol in the Interstate 20 median in southwest Dallas is being relocated to Grand Prairie. Crews began dismantling the popular selfie spot Monday.
#BREAKING: The colorful state of Texas outline on the I-20 median in far southwest Dallas is being removed Monday. https://t.co/ZdnP7OGtMM pic.twitter.com/J6mFEZ4r87— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) December 12, 2016
Tiny Tom Thumb
Fort Worth’s newest Tom Thumb grocery store in the WestBend shopping area off University Drive is open. It’s about one-third the size of the chain’s typical store. Still, it’s cozy with an emphasis on “specialty” items. Take a look for yourself.
