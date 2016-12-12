Fort Worth residents invited to sound off on teen curfew

The Fort Worth City Council will hold the first of two public hearings Tuesday regarding renewing the city’s 20-year-old curfew ordinance for teenagers for another three years.
The public can speak on the ordinance at the council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1000 Throckmorton St.
A second public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24, the same date the council is scheduled to vote on extending the ordinance into 2020. The ordinance expires Feb. 4, if no action is taken.
State law requires the ordinance be renewed every three years. It was last renewed in 2014.
The curfew applies to minors under the age of 17. It requires them to be off the streets 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight-6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Citations violations have decreased considerably in the past decade, according to the police department. About a decade ago, the department said, about 1,200 citations were issued.
In fiscal 2014, 288 citations were issued. That number dropped to 177 in 2015 but crept back up to 212 this year.
Sgt. Marc Povero, Fort Worth police spokeswoman
“They’re a great tool to have,” police spokesman Sgt. Marc Povero said. “The kids know they have to be home at a certain time.”
The council first adopted the curfew ordinance in 1994 under former Police Chief Thomas Windham, who died in 2000. The ordinance is seen as a way to reduce crime and prevent teens from becoming crime victims.
Cities nationwide, including Dallas, have similar curfew ordinances.
