DPS, Weatherford police appeal for help solving 1987 murder

Police and officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety asked for help Monday solving the 1987 murder of a 19-year-old Weatherford College freshman.
Wendy Robinson, 19, was last seen on July 8, 1987, at the east end of Lake Weatherford before her body was found a few days later several miles away.
Robinson died from blunt force trauma to her head.
The unsolved “cold case” is the featured crime this month as part of the DPS’s public awareness program. Investigators with the Texas Rangers feature unsolved cases each month in an effort to generate new leads.
Robinson, a graduate of Weatherford High School, was last seen in an area known as “The Wall” at Lake Weatherford, authorities said.
Four days later, her decomposing body was found eight miles south of Lake Weatherford.
Parker County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Robinson’s death. Tipsters must submit a lead by calling 817-599-5555 or online at www.pccs.tips.
Residents also can submit information to the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or contact Weatherford police at 817-598-4300.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
