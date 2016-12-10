Santa and his biker elves deliver toys to Fort Worth Salvation Army

On his motorcycle with a truck full of toys behind him, Santa Claus and his over 70 biker elves rode from Grapevine to the Fort Worth Salvation Army to bring toys to children.
“While they’re here getting help, a lot of these families can’t give gifts to their children. We can,” a member of the North Texas Toy Run, Gary Meyer, of Corinth said.
The North Texas Toy Run, a non-profit organization that started with a group of giving bikers, adopt families in need each year and use donations from the public and local police departments to provide the families with clothes, shoes, toys and much more.
Robin Jackson, 52, has been staying at the Salvation Army for two years and is grateful for their help and for allowing her a second chance.
“They gave me another chance at life, to get it together,” she said.
Jackson brought two of her granddaughters, ages 11 and 3, to experience the joy of getting a gift, since she isn’t fortunate enough to give them this year, she said.
“It’s important because it teaches them about sharing and to count their blessings. It’s great for them to get gifts because we aren’t fortunate enough to give them this year,” Jackson said.
Santa and his wife, Mrs. Claus, were there to take pictures with the children and help the bikers pass out toys for the families.
This Santa has been working with this program for the last 10 years, Meyer said.
This is the North Texas Toy Run’s 24th year donating toys to children and their 20th year partnering with the Salvation Army.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
