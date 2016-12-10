One woman shot to death after domestic dispute in Fort Worth

One woman is dead after a domestic dispute escalated into a shooting Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.
Police were dispatched on a shooting call just after 10 a.m. to the 2500 block of Tar Heel Drive.
A black man and a Hispanic woman were involved in a domestic dispute when it escalated and the male shot the woman, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
The male suspect was found shortly after and is currently detained by police.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
