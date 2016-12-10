Second victim dies two days after McCart Avenue crash in Fort Worth

A second person has died of injuries from a crash that happened Thursday in Fort Worth.
James Canuteson, 55, of Fort Worth was pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m. Saturday at John Peter Smith Hospital, two days after the accident, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
The other victim, 31-year-old Maurice McDonald, died at JPS Thursday shortly after arrival, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Fort Worth police responded about 7:20 a.m. to the crash at McCart Avenue and Blue Springs Road in south Fort Worth.
According to a police report, McDonald’s vehicle was headed south on McCart Avenue “at a high rate of speed” and struck another vehicle that was turning left from Blue Springs Drive onto McCart Avenue.
Police believe McDonald’s speed was the primary factor causing the accident.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
