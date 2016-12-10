One dead after rollover accident on Loop 820 in Fort Worth

One person is dead after a rollover accident ejected the driver of a pick-up truck late Friday in Fort Worth.
Police responded to the 1600 block of east loop 820 northbound near John T. White just after 11:30 p.m. to a fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and a pick-up truck.
The pick-up truck was hit from behind, flipping the vehicle and ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
The victim was identified as 52-year-old Kelle Moody of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
According to Fox 4 News, police took one man into custody and believe alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the accident.
Police will determine if any criminal charges exist upon completion of an accident report.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
