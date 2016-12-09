Parker County officials asking for help identifying skeletal remains

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for help identifying a skull found about 1 p.m. Friday on Interstate 20 about 200 yards west of the Parker and Tarrant County border.
The remains were discovered by two falconers who had a tire blowout on the trailer they were pulling with their vehicle, according to a news release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
After calling for a service truck the men decided to exercise the falcons, the release said. One of the falcons flew out of range and as the owner followed it he came across a human skull located near a wooded area.
Parker County Crime Scene investigators found another bone, possibly human, about 20-feet away from the original location of the skull, according to the release. The remains have been submitted to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to be examined by their forensic anthropologist, Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said.
Sheriff’s Crime Scene Technician Heather Huffman said the skull has previous extensive damage to the left side of the inner orbital socket, and to the maxilla and zygomatic facial bones.
“There have been surgical repairs made following previous damage including metal mesh and surgical screws implanted in the skull,” Huffman said. “We did not recover the lower mandible and no additional bones were discovered at the scene.”
Limited information is known at this early stage in the investigation, the release said.
“We’re not certain at this time if the remains are male or female, or of a specific time, manner or cause of death,” Fowler said. “Any answers at this point in the investigation would be pure speculation.”
Investigators are working diligently to match any area, state or federal missing persons cases to the remains, the release said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
If you can help:
Anyone with information about the identities or location of the suspect or suspects involved in this crime, or who can help identify these remains, is asked to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845, Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555 or 1-800-942-7867, or visit the Parker County Crime Stoppers Website at www.parkercountycrimestoppers.com
Comments