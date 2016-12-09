Parker County officials asking for help identifying skeletal remains

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son Pause

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

1:00 Colleyville Lions Club hosts "Breakfast with Santa"

0:30 Van nearly submerged in flash flooding near Central Market

3:01 BBQ faithful line up for Heim BBQ before dawn

0:28 Car goes off overpass on I-35W in Fort Worth