You can go on a Caribbean cruise with Richard Rawlings

Richard Rawlings and 2,000 fans are going on a spring cruise in the Caribbean.
Fort Worth’s own Richard Rawlings, classic car enthusiast and reality TV star, is hosting a week-long “Cruisin’ with the Monkey” party in March.
The cruise starts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and makes stops in the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Cozumel, Mexico and Key West. Prices start at $1,189 per person, and in December, you can get $500 off per cabin with promo code DECEMBER500.
The cruise website promises a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hot rod fans with lots of activities, events and “nonstop parties” with Rawlings, the Gas Monkey Garage Founder, and seven other motorsports celebrities.
Rawlings hosts Fast N’ Loud on the Discovery Channel, a reality show about restoring old cars in the Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas. He has opened up restaurants and concert venues under the Gas Monkey brand.
