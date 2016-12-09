North Fort Worth high school student charged with terroristic threat

A Timber Creek High School student was arrested Thursday evening and accused of threatening the school on social media.
The school’s principal, Donnie Bartlett, posted a letter to parents on social media, letting them know that a threat against the campus was eliminated.
“From home, a student used social media to post threatening images and statements against our campus,” Bartlett’s letter said.
The school immediately alerted police, and the student was arrested, the letter said.
Additional security officers were set to patrol the campus Friday.
Fort Worth police confirmed that the unidentified student faces a charge of terroristic threat.
