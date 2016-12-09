Victim in McCart Avenue fatal crash identified as Fort Worth man

A man who died in a Thursday morning crash on McCart Avenue in Fort Worth has been identified.
Maurice McDonald, 31, of Fort Worth, died at a Fort Worth hospital after the wreck, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Fort Worth police responded about 7:20 a.m. Thursday to the crash at McCart Avenue and Blue Springs Road in south Fort Worth. According to a police report, McDonald’s vehicle was headed south on McCart Avenue “at a high rate of speed” and struck another vehicle that was turning left from Blue Springs Drive onto McCart Avenue.
Police said they believe McDonald’s speed was the primary factor in the cause of the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital but was expected to survive, authorities said.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
