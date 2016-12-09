Victim in McCart Avenue fatal crash identified as Fort Worth man

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead Pause

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

0:24 Police investigate possible kidnapping in north Fort Worth

0:28 Car goes off overpass on I-35W in Fort Worth

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

0:16 Wind precedes a drop in temperatures to more seasonal chill

2:22 “The End of the War at Pearl Harbor ”

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history