Police: Brother shoots sister in east Fort Worth domestic dispute

A female trying to break up a fight was critically wounded when her brother shot her Thursday night in east Fort Worth, police said.
The victim was trying to "diffuse the situation" between her brother and his girlfriend, said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Kingsmill Terrace.
Police were still searching for the suspect late Thursday night.
MedStar workers found the victim in critical condition, spokesman Matt Zavadasky said.
Check back for details.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments