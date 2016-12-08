Benbrook police investigating girl’s death

BENBROOK Police are investigating the death of a girl found unconscious and not breathing Thursday inside a residence in the 1100 block of Park Center Street.
Elizabeth Lopez, 16, was transported to Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before 9 a.m., according to authorities.
First responders tried to revive Lopez but were unsuccessful, a press release from the Benbrook Police Department said.
The cause of death is under investigation and no arrest have been made, the release said.
