December 8, 2016 7:07 PM

Benbrook police investigating girl’s death

By Mitch Mitchell

BENBROOK Police are investigating the death of a girl found unconscious and not breathing Thursday inside a residence in the 1100 block of Park Center Street.

Elizabeth Lopez, 16, was transported to Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly before 9 a.m., according to authorities.

First responders tried to revive Lopez but were unsuccessful, a press release from the Benbrook Police Department said.

The cause of death is under investigation and no arrest have been made, the release said.

