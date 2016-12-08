5 high school students injured, 3 critically, in Everman Parkway crash

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead Pause

0:24 Police investigate possible kidnapping in north Fort Worth

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

0:48 Arlington jewelry store hit by robbers

0:28 Car goes off overpass on I-35W in Fort Worth

0:16 Wind precedes a drop in temperatures to more seasonal chill

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested