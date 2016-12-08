5 high school students injured, 3 critically, in Everman Parkway crash

Five high school students were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, in a crash Thursday afternoon on Everman Parkway in south Fort Worth, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:15 p.m. on Everman Parkway at the Interstate 35W overpass, according to a police incident report.
The teens were boys and girls, Zavadsky said. Three were in critical condition, one in serious condition and another in good condition. They were being taken to JPS Hospital and Harris Hospital in Fort Worth.
CBS 11 reported that the crash involved Everman school district students. School spokeswoman Nikita Russell said the district is still investigating the incident and could not confirm if Everman students were injured.
The wreck, which was still under investigation, involved a Mazda vehicle and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to the police report. At one point, four of the teens were trapped inside a vehicle, the report said.
