Fort Worth police seeking suspects in possible kidnapping

Police are seeking information about three men who may have been involved in a kidnapping in Fort Worth, though police also said Thursday morning it’s “unknown if an actual kidnapping occurred.”
Late Wednesday night, the Fort Worth Police Department sent out a news release and posted on social media about a possible kidnapping in the 12000 block of Macaroon Lane in far north Fort Worth between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Wednesday when some children were walking home from school.
Police did not describe what happened, or the ages or number of children who may have been involved, but gave specific descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle.
The suspect vehicle is described as a faded blue older-model Ford minivan that appeared to have just been washed, rusty with dark-tinted windows and a dent in the back right bumper, the news release said. On the back window were stick-figure family stickers of a mother, father and child, and the wheels were larger than standard size and shiny.
Three men were in the minivan, according to the news release: One was a white man with brown shaggy hair, a brown beard and a snake tattoo on his right arm. Another suspect was a black man with a black beard and short black hair, and the third suspect, the driver, was a man, but was not described further. They were armed with a handgun, the news release said.
Police urged residents to call 911 or Fort Worth police at 817-392-4430 with any information about the suspects.
At 6:30 a.m. Thursday, police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said in an email it was “unknown at this time if an actual kidnapping occurred,” as police continued to investigate. “As of this email we have no victim yet.”
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
