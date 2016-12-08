Fort Worth police seeking suspects in possible kidnapping

0:24 Location of possible kidnapping in north Fort Worth Pause

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

6:58 What Customs and Border Protection Field Operations agents do

0:28 Car goes off overpass on I-35W in Fort Worth

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

2:22 “The End of the War at Pearl Harbor.”

1:49 Bryan Wilson, the Texas Law Hawk, defends Santa in his holiday video

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

2:05 The Baker Hotel: Amazing views of it now and in the future