Fort Worth

December 8, 2016 8:09 AM

One dead, one hospitalized in an accident in Fort Worth

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

One person is dead and one is in the hospital after an accident in south Fort Worth on Thursday.

Fort Worth police, fire and MedStar responded around 7:20 a.m. to an accident at McCart Avenue and Blue Springs Road involving a truck and a four-door vehicle, the police report said.

Two patients were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where one was pronounced deceased and the other remains in serious condition, police said.

The victim has not been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

